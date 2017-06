- Fort Worth police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Kamauriea Keshawn Thompson was last seen Thursday night in a west side neighborhood near Cherry Lane and Camp Bowie Boulevard.

She is 5 feet 3 inches and about 56 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black tank top and pink and purple pajama pants.

Anyone who spots her should contact the Fort Worth Police Department immediately.