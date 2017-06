- Garland police are searching for a missing autistic man.

19-year-old Fredrick Aka was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of Overview Lane.

Aka is described as 6’2”, thin and with a short beard. He was wearing a white and blue striped shirt with gray pants.

Police say Aka does not speak and may attempt to run if approached.

Call 911 if you see someone matching the description