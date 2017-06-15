DPD: 13-year-old injured in possible gang-related shooting

- A 13-year-old boy was shot Thursday night in what Dallas police are calling a possible gang-related incident.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the basketball court at the Old East Dallas Work Yard Park near the intersection of Alton Avenue and South Munger Boulevard.

Police say the boy was most likely an innocent bystander at the park when gunshots were fired.

A witness told FOX 4 she heard about four or five gunshots then heard a vehicle drive off. Another neighbor said his friend witnessed the shooting and says there was a fight in the park when someone started shooting at random and the 13-year old who was shot was as he was trying to get away from the gunfire.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in an unknown condition.