Accused serial rapist faces new rape charge from 2014 incident

- The 23-year-old man already accused of raping and murdering a Fort Worth woman and a Plano woman is now facing another charge of rape stemming from a 2014 incident.

Reginald Kimbro is accused of assaulting and murdering Molly Matheson in her Fort Worth home near the TCU campus in April.

He is also accused of attacking Megan Getrum at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Plano, raping and murdering her before dumping her body in Lake Ray Hubbard. The attack happened just hours after police interviewed him in connection to Matheson's murder.

Fort Worth detectives continue to build their case against Kimbro. They have been well aware of the accusation from a March 2014 incident in South Padre Island, which is leading investigators to believe they may be dealing with a serial rapist. He was accused of raping and choking a woman at a beach resort. Although detectives there linked him to the crime through his DNA, a grand jury heard the evidence but declined to indict.

According to a spokesperson for the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, “the case was dismissed pending further investigation."

The spokesperson could not confirm though if the two recent murders in Plano and Fort Worth, for which Kimbro is charged, is what sparked this week's indictment.

Kimbro almost immediately became a suspect back in April in the murder of 22-year-old Molly Matheson after she was found strangled and raped in her Fort Worth apartment, but he denied it to detectives.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, within hours of leaving the Fort Worth Police Department after being questioned by detectives, Kimbro went to Plano and raped and killed 36-year-old Megan Getrum while she walked in the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Her body was found in Lake Ray Hubbard the next day.

Kimbro has been on the radar since as far back as 2012 when he was a suspect after another Plano woman was choked and sexually assaulted. Police say she didn't want to prosecute.

Matheson's family released a statement saying, “We are pleased that the South Padre District Attorney's Office has made the decision to indict Mr. Kimbro on the rape and assault that took place in 2014. However, we are frustrated that it took the deaths of two innocent victims and almost three years for them to come to this conclusion. Our daughter, Molly, and Megan Getrum would be alive today if the system had done its job properly three years ago.”

Detectives say there may be future cases and future charges.