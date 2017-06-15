Shooting outside Arlington home leaves one dead

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 15 2017 04:04PM CDT

Updated: Jun 15 2017 04:04PM CDT

Arlington Police is investigating a fatal shooting that took place around noon on Thursday.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found an adult male lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was later transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident took place in the 900 block of Pinion Drive.

Investigators believe that the suspect and the victim met up at the location. After a physical confrontation, the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Caleb Blank at (817) 459-5735. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous can call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS.

