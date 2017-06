- It’s a boy! There’s a new baby giraffe at the Fort Worth Zoo.

The soon-to-be-named reticulated giraffe was born last Thursday. He’s already 6 feet tall and will grow to about 18 feet.

The name reticulated describes his chestnut-brown rectangular markings. Like a human fingerprint, each giraffe pattern is different.

The calf will soon join several other species in the zoo’s new African savanna exhibit scheduled to open next year.