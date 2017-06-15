Dallas skateboarders wanted for alleged assault

- Two young skateboarders are wanted for an alleged assault.

Dallas police said last month the men, both in their early to mid-20s, entered the Cathedral de Guadalupe Catholic Church on Ross Avenue with skateboards.

When asked to leave, they ran into someone and caused that person to fall down a flight of stairs.

The stakeboarders are known to frequent the area with a video camera.

There’s a $5,000 reward available for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters should call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.