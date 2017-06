- One person is dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Plano along US 75 Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m.in the northbound lane of US 75 in Legacy involving several cars and an 18-wheeler.

Plano police confirm a woman in an SUV died at the scene and a man was injured.

All northbound lanes will be closed for several hours. People are advised to seek an alternative route as police investigate the crash.