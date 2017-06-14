Woman dies after being run over in Cedar Hill Kroger parking lot

A 54-year-old woman has died after being run over in a Kroger parking lot in Cedar Hill last Thursday.

Officers found Martina Gutierrez trapped under a small SUV shortly after 11 a.m. last Thursday. The Cedar Hill Fire Department freed her, and she was transported to Charlton Methodist Hospital in Dallas.

She was pronounced dead on Tuesday, five days after being struck by the car.

Gutierrez leaves behind three children: two daughters who are 14 and 20 years old, and a son who is also 14 years old.

A police investigation into the event is ongoing and no charges have been filed against the driver yet.