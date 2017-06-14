Arlington police searching for 5 GameStop shoplifting suspects

- Arlington police are looking for five people who started off their summer vacation by shoplifting from a game store.

Police said it happened at the GameStop on W. Green Oaks Boulevard. There men and possibly two juveniles distracted an employee and then stole games, controllers, gear and other electronics.

They got away in a red Nissan Altima, but not before surveillance cameras captured photos and video of their faces.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects are encouraged to call Det. Kubinsky at 817-459-6071.