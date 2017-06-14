Texas lawmakers shaken by shooting at Congressional baseball practice

Congressman Roger Williams was not shot but hurt his ankle during the shooting at baseball practice.

Congressman Joe Barton and his son, Jack, were on the field at the time of the shooting.

- Several people from Texas were caught in the middle of the shooting at a Congressional baseball practice in Arlington, Va.

The gunshots rang out around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Congressman Steve Scalise from Louisiana was hit in the hip. Additionally, two Capitol Police officers, a Congressional staffer and a government liaison from Tyson Foods were shot.

Congressman Roger Williams said one of his aides was among those shot. University of Texas graduate Zach Barth was shot in the leg. He is now doing well and expected to make a full recovery.

“Please keep the member of my staff and all members of the congressional baseball team in your thoughts and prayers,” Williams said.

Williams is a former TCU baseball player who now represents a district that spans from Fort Worth to Austin. He hurt his ankle in the chaos and was treated at the scene.

Congressman Joe Barton, a North Texas representative from Ennis, was with his 10-year-old son at the baseball practice. Jack Barton was there shagging balls when the gunshots rang out the boy was shoved under an SUV for protection.

Barton got emotional when he thanked police for saving their lives.

“I can’t emphasis this enough. They attacked the shooter and that saved our lives,” he said.

Rep. Scalise is expected to make a full recovery. His office said he talked to his wife on the phone and also thanked Capitol Police before going into surgery.

“Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol Police officers who took down the gunman despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault,” said President Donald Trump. “Our brave Capitol Police performed a challenging job with incredible skill and their sacrifice makes democracy possible.”

Trump confirmed the suspect in the attack, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, is now dead. All of the victims -- including Capitol Police officers Krystal Griner and David Bailey and Tyson Foods Director of Government Relations Matt Mika -- are expected to recover.

Many Texas lawmakers have been asking for prayers and support for their friends in Washington.

“My prayers are with the victims and their loved ones who were injured in today's attack at a congressional baseball practice. This hatred and violence has no place in America -- it flies in the face of the very democracy our nation is rooted in. I am thankful that the shooter was apprehended by law enforcement quickly, and his deadly intentions were not fully realized,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said.

“My prayers this morning are with my colleague, Rep. Scalise, and the other victims of this senseless and cowardly act of violence," said Rep. Kay Granger from Greenville. "I want to thank the Capitol Police who were at the park this morning for their quick response and selfless dedication. We are all Americans, and we must stand together against any attempt to divide us."

“This is a sad day for all of us. It is horrifying to think that someone would target Members of Congress as they were practicing for a charity baseball game aimed at fostering a spirit of bipartisanship and sportsmanship. My thoughts and prayers remain with Congressman Scalise, the injured Congressional staffers, the Capitol Police, and first responders who sprang into action to protect all those affected,” added Rep. Marc Veasey from Fort Worth.

The Congressional baseball game is a long-standing tradition that benefits charity.