2 shot outside North Dallas Sam's Club store

- One man is dead and another was hurt after a shooting outside the Sam’s Club store in northwest Dallas.

Police said the two victims met two other men in the parking lot near Midway Road and the LBJ Freeway around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

There was an argument followed by gunfire. The two wounded men ran to the Walmart parking lot for help and the gunmen fled in a black sedan.

The victim who died at the hospital is reportedly 20 years old. His name has not yet been released. The other 21-year-old man has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The killers are still on the run.