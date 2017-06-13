Fort Worth chief testifies at appeal of officer's suspension

The Fort Worth officer at the center of a viral video from December that lead to excessive force claims is appealing his 10 day unpaid suspension from the force.

That cell phone video as well as Officer William Martin's body camera video was played during a hearing Tuesday. The chief of police also testified, laying out why he believes the suspension was appropriate.

Chief Joel Fitzgerald told the independent arbitrator if he had to do it again -- he'd give Officer Martin a 15 day suspension instead of 10 days because of the nature of excessive force. Fitzgerald says he suspended Martin after careful review.

The chief says Martin arrived on scene and failed to investigate the allegations that a child had been choked by a neighbor. Fitzgerald said what he found most troubling was what he saw on a cell phone and body camera video.

He says Martin used excessive force when he put a hand to the throat of a minor on scene who tried to intervene and when Martin lifted up the handcuffed arms of Craig's daughter to an obtuse angle because she wouldn't answer his questions.

“You didn't see that anger boil over until Officer Martin came into the situation and started speaking with her and applying dry humor and that lead to the incident blowing up in my estimation,” Fitzgerald said.

Terry Daffron, Martin's attorney, says Martin believes he could have handled things differently when it comes to how he spoke to Craig. But he maintains he did not use excessive force and his response was in line with departmental training.

“When we get an opportunity to present our case and we have the departments own use of force experts testify and also some patrol officers, I think you are going to see that's there's a very different view on whether his force was excessive,” Daffron said.

Officer Martin is expected to testify on Wednesday.