Frisco ISD names new superintendent

The Frisco Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a contract with Dr. Mike Waldrip to become the district's new superintendent of schools Monday afternoon.

Waldrip is currently the superintendent of Coppell ISD and he will take over in Frisco on July 1, the day after Dr. Jeremy Lyon, who currently holds the position, retires.

Waldrip has spent 35 years in education and he has been the superintendent of schools in Coppell since 2014. Waldrip spent the 12 years before that in Frisco ISD, serving as principal of Liberty High School starting in 2006. He went on to become assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent before leaving for Coppell.

"Although I'm leaving a great school district, it's an honor to be back in Frisco," Waldrip said. "I am humbled that this Board chose me to be the next superintendent in Frisco ISD and I look forward to working with them once again."

After a two-month search that drew nationwide applications, the board named Waldrip lone finalist for the superintendent position on May 22. Trustees worked with Jenny Preston Counseling and Frisco ISD staff to develop a list of desired qualities in the new superintendent.

"This Board focused its energies to find the best fit for our students, staff, parents and community," Anne McCausland, president of the FISD Board of Trustees said. "We are thrilled to have Dr. Mike Waldrip continue our commitment to student achievement and to keep Frisco ISD a destination district."