Love Field-area convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Two suspects robbed an Express Food Mart in the Love Field area of Dallas at gunpoint on Sunday night.

Police say the suspects entered the store, which is located at 7400 Harry Hines Boulevard, at 8:37 p.m. and demanded money. They shot at the store owner multiple times before fleeing the scene. The store owner was struck once, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Both suspects are described as black or Latin males who are 20-25 years old. Both suspects stand at about 5'7" and 170 pounds.

One suspect was wearing a black baseball cap pulled low over his face, a black T-shirt, blue jean cargo shorts, black and blue running shoes, black gloves, a large yellow watch on his left arm and a black and tan bandana on his face.

The other suspect was bald, with a black T-shirt, tan cargo shorts, black and white low top basketball shoes, black gloves and a tan and white bandana on his face.

The suspects fled in a white, extended cab, 4-door, Ford F-150, with tinted windows and a paper tag.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect or has information should call Detective C. Jones at (214) 671-4310. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-8477.