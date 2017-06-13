Cyclist hit, killed by train in Denton

- A cyclist was hit and killed by a commuter train in Denton Tuesday.

It happened just before noon near the Lakeview Boulevard railroad crossing, just south of the MedPark Station.

Denton police said a southbound Denton County Transportation Authority train hit an adult male bicyclist.

The man was riding with several other people but no one else was struck or hurt. The other riders tried to render aid but they were not successful.The man died at the scene, police said.

There were 11 people on the train at the time. They also were not hurt.

"Our sincere condolences are with the individual's family and friends who are mourning their loss," said Jim Cline, DCTA President. "The safety of our passengers and our community is of upmost priority to DCTA."

DCTA said its A-train service is delayed because of the accident. Buses are being used between the MedPark and Highland Village/Lewisville Lake Stations.

Passengers should expect extended delays.