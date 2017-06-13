Charges dropped in controversial Miss Black Texas arrest

- The charges against a former Miss Black Texas pageant winner have now been dropped.

Carmen Ponder was arrested outside of an East Texas Walmart on May 20. She claims that after a road rage incident with the driver of a pickup truck, the driver followed her to Walmart and confronted her. She first claimed that driver was Commerce Police Chief Kerry Crews and that he called her a derogatory name.

Ponder and her attorney now admit she wrongly identified Chief Crews as the driver who confronted her.

She says when she came out of the store, a man with a badge told her she needed to apologize to the police chief. Ponder said no thank you. Police said Ponder failed to comply with the officer's request and walked away. She was charged with evading arrest or detention and spent the night in jail.

Ponder had originally accused Chief Crews for an making a racially motivated arrest. However, an independent investigation found that there was no racial motivation behind the arrest.

On Tuesday, the Hunt Count District Attorney dropped the charges against Ponder, citing insufficient evidence to file the case.