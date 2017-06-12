One injured in officer-involved shooting at Plano gas station

PLANO, Texas - Plano police are responding to an officer-involved shooting at a gas station that left one person injured.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday at the Quik Trip gas station in the 6400 block of Preston Road.

One witness says an officer who was getting gas intervened during a robbery and shot the suspect.

Authorities have only confirmed one person was shot and rushed to the hospital but did not release any additional details.

