More than 100 trees along Forest Lane in Dallas butchered

A once beautiful section of trees on Forest Lane by LBJ Freeway now looks more the setting for a horror movie.

About 100 trees were butchered in a way that may cause some of them to die. Certified arborist Steve Houser says that the damage done to these trees is irreparable.

“It’s like me cutting your diet by 100 percent,” Houser said. “You can’t replenish your food source until you replenish your foliage.”

The owner of the land is building a self-storage facility, which will be managed by CubeSmart. CubeSmart says it had no part in the destruction of the trees. The owner of the property has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Houser has some ideas for why the owner chopped the trees.

“Visibility is one thing,” Houser said. “Secondly, we think they might have done this because it is short of removal.”

A city ordinance requires property owners to replace trees that have been cut down, which may be why the owner mauled the trees instead of completely taking them down.

But future tree protection could be in jeopardy if Gov. Greg Abbott gets his way. He has placed the topic of restricting cities from regulating what happens to trees on private property on the upcoming special session agenda.

The chopping occurred in Dallas City Councilwoman’s Jennifer Staubach Gates’ council district. She says that the city will hold the perpetrator responsible.

“It truly is a horrific sight. They’re butchered,” Gates said.