Search underway for escaped convict in Waxahachie

- Law enforcement officials are searching for an escaped convict in Waxahachie.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said for the past year 67-year-old David Rowe has been serving time in an alternative prison program for his third DWI offense.

But on Monday morning Rowe walked away from a roadside crew. He was wearing a blue jumpsuit at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

Although Rowe is considered a non-violent criminal, neighbors in the area near Crownover and Cox Roads said deputies knocked on their doors and asked them to stay inside because of the search.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is also helping with its police helicopter.