Memorial to honor Anna students killed in crash

- Friends and family will remember two North Texas teens who died in a five-car crash last week.

The memorial service for 14-year-old Abigail Kendall and 15-year-old Brianna Gesimo will be Monday afternoon at Anna High School.

The girls were killed last week on Highway 121 in Collin County. Kendall was a student at Anna High School and Gesimo was a former student.

“The Anna ISD family extends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these students. We are praying for all the victims and their families in this accident and for a full recovery for the others involved,” the school district said in a statement.

A couple in another car, Julie and Wayne Trimble, were also killed. Their daughter and granddaughter were hurt in the crash.