Couple lured, shot in Rowlett neighborhood

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 12 2017 08:32AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 09:37AM CDT

ROWLETT, Texas - Police in Rowlett are investigating a shooting and crash that happened Sunday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 8200 block of Schrade Road. Police said someone on SnapChat lured a couple into that neighborhood for a drug deal and then tried to rob them in their SUV.

The driver was shot in the neck and ultimately crashed. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. His girlfriend suffered minor injuries.

Police detained a 15-year-old and they are still looking for another person.

 

