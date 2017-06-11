FW Shooting victims identified

- The two people killed outside a Fort Worth home Friday night have been identified.



Police say of the seven people shot 30 year old Ramsez Hall and 32 year old Shameka Rodriguez received fatal injuries.



Police say it happened around 11 p.m. in the Morningside neighborhood off Davis and New York Streets.



The biological mother of Rodriguez, and the mother who raised her, Melinda Hamilton, a Fort Worth neighborhood association president involved in the community, are angry and do not understand the gun violence.



These two mothers say Rodriguez was happy, strong and independent, and did not deserve to be murdered outside a home, laying in a street.



"How could somebody do a person like this, you know? That gun violence. It's the gun law where anybody can get guns and the gun violence, you know," said Hamilton.



A Fort Worth city councilwoman posted on Facebook about Shemeka Rodriguez, saying she's friends with her mother Melinda Hamilton, writing, "Please keep her in your prayers... her daughter was murdered last night... she needs our prayers."



Police have not identified a suspect or suspects and are investigating a possible motive.

