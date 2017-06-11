Dallas County run-off election results delayed amid extra ballot scrutiny

Concerns over mail-in ballots and voter fraud slowed the runoff election results in Dallas County. The results remained "unofficial" by early Sunday evening.



Elections officials have been taking extra steps to verify ballots after the Dallas County D.A. launched an investigation into voter fraud last May. Concerns are over mail-in ballots voters received, but didn't request, and ballots which people needed help filling out.



Elections officials worked throughout most of Sunday trying to deliver finalized results for this run-off election. The extra scrutiny involved verifying signatures on roughly 834 ballots in question and matching signatures on ballots with signatures on applications and other voting documents.



The extra steps come after some voters complained about getting mail-in ballots they didn't ask for and one man was even arrested for filling out another voter's ballot illegally.



“We're taking an additional step because of the directive we received from the court order is to look at any other forms that the voter has signed, or any other documents the voter has signed in the past that's attached to their voting records,” said Dallas County Elections Administrator, Toni Pippins.



After results are finalized - the ballots in question will still need to be turned over to the Dallas County D.A.'s office for their investigation into voter fraud.



It’s unclear when the finalized results will be ready, but election officials have said they hope to be done by some time Sunday evening.