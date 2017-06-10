Protest against Sharia Law held in Richardson

People across the country rallied against Islamic Law on Saturday.



Demonstrators in Richardson marched at the corner of Abrams and Centennial, voicing their opinion that Sharia Law is incompatible with the constitution and American values. The rallies were organized by ACT for America, an organization that calls itself the NRA of national security, protecting and preserving American culture.



The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, says ACT for America is the largest grassroots anti-Muslim group in the country. At least 25 rallies were held around the U.S.



Demonstrators told FOX 4 they were marching against Islamic law and for human rights, protesting honor killings and female genital mutilation. Some of the protesters carried assault rifles, but rules dictated that they remain unloaded.



“They hate America. They're anti-American and they pretend like they're not, but they are anti-American. I don't trust them as far as I can throw them,” said protester David Wright.



The rally in Richardson happened very close to a mosque. The Islamic Association of North Texas hosted its own press conference there during the rally, condemning protestes.



“What is happening outside, in the false guise of freedom of speech, is actually sadly terrorism, intimidation and blatant racism and hate,” said Imam Shpendim Nadzaku.



A mosque in Allen plans to host an open house for Ramadan, Saturday night, also condemning the rallies.