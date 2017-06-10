Police search for suspects in Dallas homicide

Dallas police search for suspects in homicide

A Crime Stopper reward is offered in the Thursday, June 8 double shooting that left one man dead and another injured.



Dallas Police responded to the 4 a.m. shooting call in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard. Investigators say there was an altercation in a parking lot and 30-year old Cedric D. Bryant died as a result of gunfire. Another victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.



Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects seen in the picture. The suspect on the left was wearing a large gold necklace with the word "TAY" written on it.



Investigators say say the suspects were last seen driving away from the crime scene in a black newer model Jaguar.

