2 people dead in late night Fort Worth Shooting

Two people are dead and several others injured after a shooting on the south side of Fort Worth late Friday night. Police say, in total, five people were shot including the two who died.



Investigators say it happened in the Morningside neighborhood outside a home on Davis Avenue near New York Avenue. Four bullet-riddled vehicles were towed from the scene as evidence. Some neighbors report hearing dozens of gunshots around 11pm. Police believe gunshots were fired in multiple locations.



The identities of the deceased victims have not yet been released. Police are trying to identify a suspect or suspects. They are also investigating a motive in the fatal shootings.

