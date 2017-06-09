Plano skunk tests positive for rabies

A skunk tested positive for rabies in Plano, endangering area pets.

The skunk was found near Los Rios Boulevard and Morton Valve Road on June 6. The Animal Services Department announced Friday that the skunk has tested positive for rabies.

Rabies is a viral disease that is found in warm-blooded animals, and can be spread to humans through bites from an infected animal.

Animal Services encourages Plano residents to vaccinate their pets.

"This positive test highlights the importance of keeping all vaccinations current, especially rabies," Jamey Cantrell, Director of Animal Services said. "There is no way of predicting when your pet may come into contact with a wild animal."

The Plano Animal Shelter will be will host a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 24.