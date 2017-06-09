Arlington man receives life sentence for meth trafficking

An Arlington man received a life sentence in prison for methamphetamine trafficking on Friday.

In February, Baldemar Solis was convicted of one count conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Evidence showed that Solis distributed multiple kilograms of methamphetamine; among his clients were the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

More evidence showed that as Solis' co-conspirators began to get arrested in June 2012, Solid fled the area and hid in South Texas until he was arrested in September 2016.

"Drug traffickers who think they can just skip town when things get hot, be on notice," U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas said. "We have the resources, determination, and patience to bring you to justice, however long that may take."