Lightning sparks several North Texas fires

- Several homes and apartments caught fire during Friday morning’s storms.

The Tarrant County fire marshal said a lightning strike hit a two-story house on Mockingbird Road near Rendon. The Rendon, Everman, Crowley and Kennedale fire departments helped put the fire out. No one got hurt.

Another lightning strike in East Dallas caused an apartment complex off North Brookside Drive near Santa Fe Avenue to catch fire. Dallas Fire Rescue said only two units were impacted and there was minimal damage.

There were additional fires around the same time on Bella Amore Drive in Benbrook and on Charter Oaks Court in Fort Worth. However, firefighters believe it was a candle and not lightning that caused the Charter Oaks fire.