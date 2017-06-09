Lancaster teacher arrested on prostitution charges

- A former Lancaster ISD teacher has been arrested for allegedly sending sexual text messages to students.

Garrett Hunter abruptly resigned from Lancaster High School on Monday.

Parents told FOX 4 he sent text messages to several 16-year-old boys and even showed him a “wish list” of sex acts on his phone wanting to know if they would agree to do any in exchange for extra credit.

“He showed me all three things that was on there and I was like, ‘I can't do this,’ and I just left the classroom,” one of the teens told FOX 4.

Police investigated the claims and arrested Hunter on Friday. He’s been charged with six counts of prostitution under 18 years old.

Hunter has previously taught in the Duncanville and DeSoto school districts.