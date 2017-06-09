DART officer arrested following pool fight

- A Dallas Area Rapid Transit police officer is charged with assaulting a man after a fight at an apartment complex swimming pool.

It happened Thursday in the 1600 block of Bluegrove Road in Lancaster. Officer Elbert Corker was off duty when he reportedly got into an argument with others.

A man said Corker followed him and intentionally rammed his vehicle, causing him to crash.

Corker, 50, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury and aggravated assault by a public servant.

He's being held in the Tri-City Jail in DeSoto.