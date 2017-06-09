Chase suspect gets away from Richardson police

- A driver is on the run after leading police on a chase from Richardson to Mesquite.

Richardson police tried to pull the car over around 2 a.m. Friday because the paper tags did not match the vehicle.

The pursuit went southbound on the Central Expressway from Richardson to Dallas. Then the driver turned east on the LBJ Freeway and headed into Garland and Mesquite.

The chase ended after the car hit a fence in the 10600 block of Oak Gate Lane. Debris from the fence stopped the officers.

The driver ran away before officers found the car nose down in a ditch near the intersection of Cymbal Drive and Amity Lane.

Police believe the suspect may have injured his head when crashing through the fence. He’ll face felony evading arrest charges once captured.