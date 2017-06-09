3 shot following disturbance at Oak Cliff home

- Three people were injured in a shooting at a home in east Oak Cliff in Dallas late Thursday.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Overton Road near Lancaster Avenue. Police sealed off a large crime scene around the house.

Police said there disturbance reports at the home and a neighboring home shortly before the shooting. Responding officers found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were seriously injured and a third was just grazed by a bullet. All are expected to survive.

Police have not yet released any details about a motive for the shooting. There have been no arrests.