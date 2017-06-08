Motorcyclist hit by truck before driving off

- Dallas police are looking for a hit and run driver who collided with a motorcyclist in Pleasant Grove, leaving him with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of a white Chevy pickup truck failed to control their speed and rear-ended a motorcycle on Military Parkway near Pruitt Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

The crash left 32-year-old Thomas Seymour with a broken back in multiple places, broken ribs and a concussion among other injuries. Doctors expect him to eventually make a full recovery, but his family wants to know who did this to him and left him in the street.

Rosalie Harrison is looking for the person who hit her son, Seymour, landing the father of two — with another baby on the way — in the hospital bed.

“It's someone's child. He's a father,” she said. “How would you feel if it was you?”

Harrison says her son had just gone out to get some gas and was just a block away from home when a white Chevy pickup rear-ended him, sending him flying off the bike onto the road. She says a neighbor heard the crash and came out to call for help. They notified his family who came out to the crash scene just as they were loading Seymour into an ambulance.

“It's one of the worst feelings you can have,” Harrison said. “No mother should ever have to do this.”

Seymour's family says it could've been worse, but he was wearing a helmet and a protective jacket.

“I think that's what saved his life,” said Amy Seymour, the victim’s cousin. “But he'll never be the same person.”

Seymour's family says his doctors remain positive, but it will be a long road to recovery. In the meantime, hey have a message for anyone who has information on what happened.”

“Be the bigger person. Do the right thing just to put this family at peace,” Amy pleaded. “It’s not going to stop what happened to him. It's not going to make him heal any faster. But I don't know how you could go living your life with this guilt either.”

Seymour's family says they believe some debris in the street may have come from the suspect's truck. They also say the truck may have red paint on it from the red motorcycle.

Police have not made any arrests.