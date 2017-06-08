Police: Robber knocked 65-year-old man unconscious

- Arlington police are looking for a robbery suspect who stole a man’s wallet and knocked him unconscious.

It happened two weeks ago along Fish Creek Trail in Cravens Park. The robber attacked a 65-year-old man at gunpoint.

Police said the robber demanded money. When the victim refused, he hit him from behind, knocking him unconscious. The robber then took the victim’s wallet and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned African-American male who is between 17 and 21 years old. He weighs about 150 to 160 pounds and was wearing a gray or white shirt with basketball shorts.

Police believe he may have been working with a second suspect who is described as a 25 to 30-year-old white male with blonde hair. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and riding a forest green mountain bike.

Anyone with information about either suspect is asked to call the Arlington Police Department or Det. John Henry at 817-459-5312.