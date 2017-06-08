NTTA toll rates to increase July 1

The North Texas Tollway Authority announced Thursday that it will increase toll rates for TollTag users from 17.06 cents to 18.01 cents per mile, effective July 1. The change is part of a toll rate schedule that calls for increases every other year.

ZipCash customers, who are not TollTag members, pay 50 percent more than the TollTag member rate. TollTag users account for 80 percent of toll road drivers.

"NTTA's goal is to have every driver in a cost-saving TollTag," NTTA chairman Kenneth Barr said. "It is the least expensive and most convenient way for drivers to safely travel throughout Texas, Oklahoma and now, Kansas."

NTTA says the scheduled increases help it meet its financial obligations. The organization does not receive tax funding. NTTA says it plans on spending more than $900 million through 2022 for improvement of its roads.