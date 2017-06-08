Report: Denton burglary suspect confessed in 3 more sex assault cases

- A man under investigation for burglary and sexual assaults reportedly confessed to some crimes. He has a court appearance today.

Earl Thompson, Jr. will be arraigned in Denton County Thursday after being served three additional warrants Wednesday night.

Since February, police have been investigating a series of break-ins and sexual assaults near the University of North Texas campus and the Texas Woman’s University campus.

Police began surveillance on Thompson last month because he was seen in the area of the reported assaults.

Investigators said during that time they saw him looking into apartment windows and performing sex acts on himself. Police arrested him after they saw him attempting to break into two units.

That’s when he reportedly confessed to the crimes. According to the most recent arrest warrant, he also admitted to three sexual assaults between February and May of this year.

Thompson has not yet been charged in those cases. They are still under investigation.