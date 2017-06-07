3 people found dead inside Dallas home after possible gas leak

- Three people were found dead from an apparent gas leak inside a home in the Pleasant Grove area Wednesday night.

Authorities say a family member called 911 to perform a welfare check at a home in the 7000 block of Red Bud Drive just before 8 p.m. When they went inside, they found the people dead.

High levels of carbon monoxide were discovered inside, but it has not been confirmed as the official cause of death. Fire crews say the leak was contained and did not pose a threat to the neighborhood.

A medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.