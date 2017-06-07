Dallas County Community Colleges institute new concealed carry policies

The Dallas County Community College District unanimously approved policies for concealed and campus carry.

The new rules prohibit open carry or displaying firearms on college property or college sponsored events.

Licensed gun owners may carry a concealed handgun on any college property with exception of child care centers, polling places, sporting events and laboratories. Carriers are required to show their license if asked by police, and officers reserve the right to disarm them if necessary.

The policies are set to start on August 1.