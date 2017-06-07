Estranged wife of pianist to stand trial for murders of her children

The estranged wife of an internationally known pianist will stand trial for the murders of the couple’s two young daughters in Benbrook last year.

Sofya Tsygankova has been found competent to stand trial after a lengthy psychiatric evaluation.

She has pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges for the deaths of 5-year-old Nika Kholodenko and 1-year-old Michela Kholodenko. The children were found dead on beds in their Benbrook home in March 2016.

Vadym Kholodenko, a winner of the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition discovered his daughters' bodies. Tsygankova was found bloodied and with self-inflicted wounds. Police say she sought mental health treatment the day before the murders.

No trial date has been set as of now.