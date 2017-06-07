State Rep. Victoria Neave arrested for DWI

- Dallas police arrested a state lawmaker early Wednesday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

State Rep. Victoria Neave was booked into jail around 3:30 a.m. Police said she was the driver in a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Abrams Parkway and La Vista Drive.

FOX 4's sources said she refused to take a field sobriety test after the crash in the Lakewood area of Dallas.

Neave, a 36-year-old Democrat, represents parts of Dallas, Mesquite and Garland. She was named Freshman of the Year by the Texas House Democratic Caucus after her bill to solicit funding for rape kit tests was passed.

Her office has not yet returned calls for comment.