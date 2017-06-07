Former DPD Chief Brown promotes memoir in Dallas

- Retired Dallas Police Department Chief David Brown will be back in the spotlight Wednesday night as he brings his nationwide book tour back home.

Brown will be at the Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District talking about his memoir -- “Called to Rise.” The book describes his life and the struggles he faced on and off the job.

During Wednesday night’s event, Brown will talk about his career. He worked his way up from a rookie officer to being named police chief in 2010. He held the job until his retirement in 2016.

Brown was thrust into the national spotlight last July after a gunman opened fire on what was a peaceful demonstration in Downtown Dallas. Five officers were fatally shot and several more were injured.

It was Brown who gave the order to kill the gunman using C4 explosives delivered by a robot. It was the first time that was carried out by a law enforcement agency.

Everyone who purchases a ticket to Wednesday night’s event will get an autographed copy of the book. It starts at 7:30 p.m.

FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb will also interview Brown and he will appear live on Good Day FOX 4 Thursday morning.