Burglary leads to arrest of suspected sexual predator

- A suspected sexual predator was arrested in Denton who police say was targeting women near the UNT and TWU campuses.

32-year-old Leroy Thompson Jr is suspect in several sexual assaults or attempted sexual assaults. Police had him under surveillance and say he confessed to some crimes. He’s been charged in two cases and three more are pending.

According to an arrest affidavit, Thompson was a very active alleged predator who was frequently out on the prowl searching for victims. Police believe he is the person who broke into a Denton apartment complex near UNT on May 3, strangled and attempted to sexually assault a woman before stealing her phone.

Police say they finally caught Thompson on May 31 engaging in sexual behavior and attempting to break into an apartment at an apartment complex about a block from the TWU campus. His print was lifted from an air conditioning unit.

Police say through questioning, Thompson confessed to the attempted break-in and provided significant details about three previous burglaries from February and May where he intended to commit sexual assaults.

“It was priority one with our investigative team. They put a whole lot of manpower into that,” said Denton Police Officer Shane Kizer. “Anyone who goes through this much trouble — he's looking to victimize anyone he can.”

According to the affidavit, UNT police first made contact with Thompson May 9 after a suspicious person call. When officers approached him, he said he was going to his girlfriend's then "he admitted that he lied and stated that police scared him."

Police started surveillance on Thompson on May 16. From there, they observed a pattern of prowling and finally the attempted break in that lead to his arrest.