Wreck on 121 leaves 4 dead, 10 injured in Collin County

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 06 2017 05:26PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 05:39PM CDT

Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck near the Collin County town of Westminster on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say there were four or five vehicles involved in the accident and 10 others were hurt in addition to the four killed.

The crash took place at State Highway 121 near FM 528 in northeast Collin County.

There was no immediate cause of the accident. Investigators were on scene collecting evidence.

More information to come on this developing story.

