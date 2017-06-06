Garth Brooks dedicates remodeled playroom at Children's Medical Center of Dallas

Country music legend Garth Brooks brought smiles to a lot of faces Tuesday afternoon during a special visit to the Children's Medical Center in Dallas.

Brooks helped dedicate a newly remodeled state of the art playroom at the hospital. The "Child Life Zone" or "Big Z" as it’s lovingly called is interactive and therapeutic. Patients can go there to play video games, create works of art, or spend time with other kids who may be going through a similar tough time.

"I think one of the kids’ greatest powers is their own resilience that’s within them, and even that can get depleted, to tell you the truth,” Brooks said. “So these zones kind of allow you to get that built back up."

Brooks and his foundation "Teammates For Kids" breathed new life into the play area.

“It’s a colorful place and it’s a place that inspires imagination,” he said.

The renovated space originally opened in 1996 as "Aikman's End Zone” after Cowboys great Troy Aikman.