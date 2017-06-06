Cockrell Hill Metro PCS store robbed

Police are searching for two suspects in a robbery case at a Metro PCS store in Cockrell Hill.

A Latino male suspect, pictured above, grabbed a black iPhone 7 and several accessories, and attempted to leave the store.

When the owner of the store attempted to track down the suspect, a Latin female accomplice threatened the store owner with a gun. She then fled the scene in a sliver Honda sedan. Both suspects drove away headed southbound on S Cockrell Hill Road.

The department is seeking help from the public in finding the male suspect, who is believed to live in the area.

Police did not provide a date or time for the incident.