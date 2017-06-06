Weekend of Honor to commemorate fallen Dallas police officers on one-year anniversary of shootings

Dallas will come together July 7 -9 with the Weekend of Honor, an assortment of events marking the one-year anniversary of the downtown ambush shootings that took place in July 2016.

"As a group...we've come together to try and have an event that will support the community, that will support the officers, that will support anybody that was impacted by the tragic event that happened on July 7 2016," Willie Ford, the CEO of the Officer Down Foundation said.

The weekend will kick off on Friday, July 7 with "Tribute 7/7," which will honor the five officers who died one year ago.

On 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Weekend of Honor will host the "Run for the Blue," a 5k run at Trinity Gardens designed to honor the fallen officers.

Also on Saturday, the Weekend of Honor will host the "Value of a Life Festival" at the Southwest Center. At this festival, attendees will attempt to break the world record for most people making heart-shaped hand gestures.

"Our goal is very simple," Bruce Carter of the Dallas Police Association said. "We want to set the Guinness Book World Record of being linked together making a heart-shaped gesture. And we are going to close down and move throughout our community with love, with our youth and with our police officers."

Later, the Weekend of Honor will give Certificates of Appreciation to people who have served the Dallas-Fort Worth community. The Weekend of Honor will conclude Sunday with a Lifetime Achievement Reception.

The Officer Down Foundation, Black Police Association, Dallas Police Association Fraternal Order of Police and National Latino Law Enforcement Organization will unite to put the event together. Proceeds from the event will be divided amongst the organizations to help fund their missions.

For more information on the Weekend of Honor, including how to volunteer or donate, visit https://www.weekendofhonor.com/.