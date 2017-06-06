Tires stolen off trucks in Fort Worth neighborhood

- Two families in the same Fort Worth neighborhood woke up Monday morning to find their Chevy Silverado pickup trucks on blocks.

Surveillance video at one of the homes in the Hallmark Camelot neighborhood showed a man removing the tires around 3:20 a.m.

One of the victims, Jessica Reyes, said she was concerned by how brazen the theft was.

“It’s scary to think that someone had the nerve to come into the yard and take his time because I’m sure it was time-consuming to take the wheels off the car,” she said.

Reyes encouraged police to increase patrols in the area. She said there have been other crimes in the neighborhood but many of them have gone unreported.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the thefts are connected to a string of car burglaries around the city.