Teens arrested for breaking into cars in Keller

- Police in Keller arrested an 18-year-old and two juveniles who may be connected to a string of car burglaries in the area.

An alert resident reported seeing them late Monday night. Police believe they stole items out of more than a dozen unlocked cars in the neighborhoods near the Keller Public Library.

Jordan Evans of Fort Worth was arrested on charges of burglary of a vehicle and engaging in organized crime. The two younger teens were taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Keller Police Department plans to work with the Fort Worth and North Richland Hills police departments to see if the teens are also connected to a number of burglaries and thefts in those cities.

Last week North Richland Hills police released surveillance video of a group of people trying to open car doors. Police said several cars have broken into over the past few weeks, mostly on the city’s west side near Mid Cities Boulevard and Rufe Snow Drive.

And the vehicle seen in the surveillance video may be the same one that’s been involved in 14 car break-ins in Fort Worth.

For now, Keller police remind residents to always “LOCK YOUR VEHICLES.” In nearly every case the cars were left unlocked and easily accessible.